Permanent Joint Commission on International Migrations and Refugees will contact the Embassy after cases involving students

The CMMIR (Permanent Mixed Commission on International Migrations and Refugees) of the National Congress will ask the Argentine Embassy to explain the reason why Brazilians have allegedly been prevented from entering the country. The information comes from the new president of the commission, installed on Tuesday (19.mar.2024), the federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha (Rede-PE).

According to Gadêlha, the commission will present a request at its next meeting to be voted on by its members and, if approved, sent to the Embassy.

A report from UOL published on February 29th reported cases of Brazilian students who traveled to Argentina with the documents required by the country's government, but were allegedly prevented from entering. According to the news portal, Brazilians were classified as “fake tourists”.

According to the resolution 4,362 of 2014Argentina categorizes foreigners in this way when there is suspicion of not going to the country for tourism.

The Mercosur (Southern Common Market) agreement facilitates the movement and stay of residents in signatory countries. In the case of Brazil and Argentina, there is an agreement that allows the residency process to begin after a period of 90 days, extendable for another 90.

In a statement, the president of the Permanent Joint Commission on International Migrations and Refugees stated that the protocol of “fake tourist” it is discriminatory.

“The restriction violates Argentina's own Migration Law and also the Mercosur agreement, signed in 2002, which contributes to the movement and stay of residents of associated countries. We will seek to act together with the federal government to resolve this impasse through dialogue. It is not possible to allow criteria with a discriminatory air to remain”said Gadêlha.