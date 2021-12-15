The European Commission intervenes as TV presenter John Williams in Help my husband is a handyman? Sustainability analyst Arjan van Eijk of real estate advisor Colliers laughs at the comparison: “I get what you mean, Brussels is really taking the lead.” At the presentation of the revised European legislation for the sustainability of buildings on Wednesday, it appeared that the European Commission is emphatically choosing the role of a driver in the renovation of existing real estate.

Vice-President Frans Timmermans presented a robust package of deadlines and measures aimed at making the worst insulated 15% of all buildings in the EU more energy efficient in the coming years. The Member States, which must meet the tightened conditions from 2025, can count on tens of billions of euros from various European funds.

The European Green Deal – the major package of measures to make Europe greener – has set the goal that by 2050 all buildings in the EU will be climate neutral. That is, all homes, offices, stations and retail properties must be efficient enough that the energy needed for lighting, heating or air conditioning can be generated from renewable sources. Net no CO 2 emissions during use.

According to the Commission, renovation is the most obvious option; 85 to 95 percent of the existing buildings are expected to still be there by 2050.

In the legislation, the Commission sets the lower limit, and keeps tightening the thumbscrews. To prevent apples and oranges being compared in different Member States, there will be a European energy label in which the energy performance of every building in the EU must be transparent from 2027.

From G to F to E

The worst 15 percent receive the energy label G. These buildings must have been renovated in such a way by 2030 at the latest that they qualify for an F. In 2033, the F must have become an E again. Last year In the Netherlands, 178,400 homes still had label G and 207,200 label F. “Think of leaking roofs and walls, damp houses and the like”, says Van Eijk, who adds that it will stay that way. “The Dutch office stock has long met a higher label.

In addition, from 2027, Member States may no longer provide subsidies for fossil fuel boilers. And from 2030, every new building must be fully CO 2 – Neutral build. Stricter deadlines apply to government buildings: they must meet the requirements three years earlier.

In addition to drawing up the rules, Brussels also wants to enforce them. From 2024, Member States must account for their construction and renovation plans in national building plans and how they are going to achieve them. The five-yearly building plans are subject to consultation rounds, during which social institutions and local and regional authorities are allowed to express their views. The Commission keeps up the pressure; the national building plans must be discussed every five years. Van Eijk: „The game changer What is here is that Brussels is really taking control and saying to Member States: enough is enough. This has to be faster.”

Public data

Another important goal of the new legislation is to gain insight into how much energy buildings use. In addition to the new energy labels, data must also make it clear how much energy buildings consume. “Comparing energy performance is still very difficult. Energy companies, for example, do not cooperate with this. That is really going to change,” says Van Eijk. “Member States have to share much more data, such as actual energy consumption, in public energy label databases. The Commission hopes that this will provide insight into the effect of sustainability, and that property investors will then take the initiative to invest further in sustainability.”

Another important difference with the new energy labels lies in what exactly is measured. With current energy labels, consumption is still estimated on the basis of the construction drawing, but from 2027 onwards, the electricity meter will also be looked at. “It suddenly becomes relevant for you as a property owner what your tenant does,” says Van Eijk. “If a tenant uses an enormous amount of energy in your building, this will also affect your energy label.”

Finally, the Commission also links the renovation requirements to other goals from the Green Deal, such as those on mobility. This is fully committed to the electric car and the bicycle. Anyone who is building or renovating an office with five parking spaces will, for example, have to install one charging station for every two parking spaces from 2027. New offices are required to install electricity for future charging stations for all parking spaces. The number of parking spaces for bicycles must also be equal to that for cars.

Help to poorer households

The financing of the plans is just as ambitious as the renovation plans themselves. These will have to be financed for a large part from the yet to be established ‘social climate fund’. That fund must be filled with additional revenues from the trade in CO 2 rights and is planned to total EUR 144 billion. 72 billion of this must be reserved for the renovation plans. This money is intended for poorer households, who more often live in poorly insulated houses, have a relatively high energy bill compared to their income, and are less able to afford a renovation.

However, the future of such a climate fund is still uncertain: a number of Member States, including the Netherlands, are not in favor of it. They want the extra yields of CO 2 rights themselves, and would rather not have the money redistributed at European level.

An amount will also be made available from the European Recovery Fund, which was set up in response to the corona crisis. Of the approximately 800 billion from that fund, Member States could use a total of some 61 billion for the renovation plans.

In principle, the Netherlands is entitled to 6 billion from the recovery fund, but (as the only member state) has not yet submitted a plan.