From: Markus Grabitz

Split

Ursula von der Leyen and EVP Manfred Weber: Does the CSU politician want to get out of the informal coalition? © Mykhaylo Palinchak/Imago

Christian Democrats, Social Democrats and Liberals in the European Parliament stuck together for a long time – and brought Ursula von der Leyen the majority in 2019. Now there are cracks.

This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Europe. Table Professional Briefing before – first published him Europe.Table on July 17, 2023.

Brussels/Berlin – The tone has become rough in the EU Parliament. Has EPP boss Manfred Weber resigned from the informal Von der Leyen coalition? In the heated debates on the renaturation law – the Christian Democrats wanted to reject this central Green Deal regulation – Socialists, Greens and Liberals raised this accusation. Common ground between Conservatives (EPP), Social Democrats (S&D) and Liberals (Renew) seems to have run out. The European elections in June cast their shadow.

It is important to understand that in contrast to the national parliaments, the European Parliament does not represent the opposition and the government. For this reason, there are formally neither coalitions nor coalition agreements in the transnational representation of the people. But there are informal mergers of the major party families.

The pro-European party families agree, for example, to ensure a majority in the election of the Commission President. There is also an unspoken promise to secure a majority in Parliament for the key legislative proposals. However, since no group leader in the European Parliament can oblige his deputies to vote by group coercion, majorities are not formed strictly according to the boundaries of the groups anyway. The Von der Leyen coalition is just such an informal association without a contract.

EU Parliament: No coalition rounds like in Berlin

From 2014 to 2019 there was an informal coalition between Socialists and Christian Democrats. At least initially, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met every Tuesday with Martin Schulz and Manfred Weber from S&D and EPP, and secured their support. Now there are no more weekly scheduled meetings between the party families that support the Commission and von der Leyen.

There are certainly agreements between the parliamentary groups, but they relate to individual legislative projects or personnel decisions, most recently when filling some top jobs in the parliamentary administration. In national parliaments, the coalition is over as soon as it fails to achieve its own majorities in voting. In the case of a loose agreement, such as that in the Von der Leyen coalition, that was never the criterion.

The personnel package marked the beginning of the informal coalition

The Von der Leyen coalition was formed in July 2019 when the heads of state and government put together a personnel package on the sidelines of a special summit after the European elections at the time. It was agreed that the Christian Democrat Ursula von der Leyen would become Commission President, Christine Lagarde would become head of the ECB, the socialist Josep Borrell would become foreign policy officer and the Liberal Charles Michel permanent Council President. The three European party families of the EPP, S&D and Renew were involved in the deal – and wanted to ensure that von der Leyen got the necessary majority in the European Parliament.

She was elected a few days later on July 16. It was close: she needed 374 votes and got 383 votes. The Greens, who criticize Weber loudest today for allegedly breaking the Von der Leyen coalition, were not part of the deal. And this despite the fact that von der Leyen wanted to devote her mandate to the ecological restructuring of the economy and courted her fiercely.

EU: No votes from the Von der Leyen coalition

The Von der Leyen coalition was never fully closed. The German Social Democrats voted against her, as did a number of Socialists from France and the Netherlands, and some Christian Democrats, particularly from the German group, refused to vote for her. Relatively unanimously, Renew voted for Von der Leyen. She only managed her narrow majority because she also got votes from MPs

the PIS, Cinque Stelle belonging to the EKR

of the Hungarian Fidesz, which had left the EPP

of the Italian Lega, who are in the extreme right-wing ID faction.

MEPs from PIS, Fidesz and the far-right have voted almost never for Commission proposals in the last four years. Should von der Leyen run again as Commission President, she cannot rely on the support of the right again.

There is also great displeasure with them in the EPP. It is conceivable that up to a third of the 177 MPs from their own party family would refuse to vote for her today. Von der Leyen will keep this in mind when deciding whether to compete again.

The coalition stood on most Fit-for-55 bills

The key projects of the Commission in this mandate are the Fit-for-55 legislation to implement the Green Deal. In the parliamentary work, the parties of the Von der Leyen coalition, together with the Greens, decisively determined the negotiating positions for the trilogues. The Social Democrats and the Greens tended to tighten up the Commission’s proposals, while Renew and the EPP tended to be more cautious. With the renaturation law, the EPP has flatly rejected a key proposal by the commission. This has never happened before in the history of the EPP.

A closer look at the individual votes conveys a more differentiated picture. The Von der Leyen coalition did not stand together on these major Green Deal projects:

a majority of S&D, Greens, Renew and Left ensured the combustion engine from 2035; here the EPP voted against by a majority

a majority of S&D, Renew, Greens and Left also pushed through the CO₂ reduction by 60 percent against the resistance of the Christian Democrats in the climate target 2030

when the building was renovated, most EPP deputies voted against the parliamentary position, while votes from the radical right-wing ID contributed to the rejection.

EU Parliament: firewall against the right

It happens that the EPP wins a vote even with the votes of the extreme right. For example, with the recent resolution on the wolf (In November 2022, a majority in the EU Parliament called on the European Commission to reassess the EU wolf strategy and thereby downgrade the protection status of the wolf. The EPP introduced the resolution Note d. editor.). However, the EPP, S&D, Renew, Greens, EKR and Left parties assure that they will not make any agreements with the radical right-wing ID group. Leading representatives of these factions affirm that the firewall is to the right-wing extremists. Nevertheless, it also happens that the Greens and ID vote at the same time. It can be assumed that the two factions are guided by different motives.

Unlike in the Bundestag, for example, where the far-right AfD occupies committee posts, the firewall in the European Parliament is in place when it comes to filling offices. According to the D’Hondt procedure, the right-wing extremist ID would have been granted two committee chairs in this mandate. The pro-European parties prevented this. EPP and S&D benefited from this. The radical right-wing ID faction would also have been granted a vice-presidential post. Here, too, the factions prevented access.