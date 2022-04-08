Senator Marcelo Castro was reluctant to publicly support the investigation, but published a video saying that it is now “unstoppable”

The chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), said in your twitter accountthis Friday (8.Apr.2022), that the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the MEC is “certain”. The congressman was avoiding publicly supporting the movement before hearing the education minister about the alleged cases of irregularities, but said the process is “unstoppable”.

the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) stated that it obtained the 27 signatures necessary to install a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate possible irregularities in the Ministry of Education. It is necessary that at least 1/3 of the senators support the application for it to be valid.

On the morning of this Friday (Apr 8), Randolfe stated that the senator Vital Venetian (MDB-PB) would sign the request for the CPI. Minutes later, Senator Veneziano confirmed the signature in a publication on his profile on twitter.

Castro also said that there are other senators who should sign next week, which is why he classified the CPI as “unstoppable”. Still on the social network, the senator said that he will sign the order, but that it is important to contain the government’s attempt to contain the CPI.

“The information we have is that there are still some senators willing, most likely next week, to also sign this CPI request. So, I think that in the face of all these very serious facts…the installation of a CPI in the Federal Senate will be unstoppable.”

Government senators are circulating a formal request to support the creation of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate stalled works and possible irregularities in Fies during PT governments. Here’s the intact (16 KB).

The ruling senators’ movement is a counter-attack to the opposition’s attempt, led by Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), to create a CPI to investigate alleged irregularities in the MEC (Ministry of Education).

On Tuesday (April 5, 2022), mayors told the Senate Education Commission that pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos asked for bribes of up to R$ 40,000 per municipality to facilitate the release of money during the administration of former minister Milton Ribeiro at MEC.