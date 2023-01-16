A meeting of the parliamentary commission to investigate the work of American biological laboratories in Ukraine will be held on January 23 at the site of the Federation Council with the participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. This was told to Izvestia by the co-chairman of the commission, vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev.

“The meeting is scheduled for January 23. The main issue is the discussion of the results of the ninth review conference on compliance with the BTWC – the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons. The conference itself was held in November-December in Geneva. Now it is very important to understand the details: what was planned to be implemented, what could not be done and for what reasons, and what the further program of our joint actions to strengthen the regime of the convention looks like,” he said.

As the senator clarified, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will make a keynote speech, and Major General Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the RF Armed Forces, is also expected to make a speech. Despite the fact that the last meeting of the commission was held almost four months ago – on September 22 – its work did not stop. Parliamentarians through the State Duma and the Federation Council held regular expert meetings.

The established reporting period for the work of the parliamentary commission ends on March 23, a year after its official formation. However, “so far there is no cause for concern” regarding meeting the deadlines, the senator assured. The result of the activities of parliamentarians will be a dossier that will be sent to the president, government, as well as to international organizations to inform the world parliamentary community. The document will include evidence of the creation of biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine, the names of organizations and officials involved in this.

