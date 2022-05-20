Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Commission for Gender Equality and Family agreed to create a collaborative and coordinated work agenda with the Women’s Secretariat to integrate work tables aimed at analysis of a legislative agenda in favor of women, children and adolescents, older adults, the LGBT community and vulnerable groups in the state of Sinaloa.

The Agreement was unanimously approved by the deputies Almendra Ernestina Negrete Sánchez, María del Rosario Osuna Gutiérrez, Concepción Zazueta Castro, Rita Fierro Reyes and Juana Minerva Vázquez González, president, secretary and members, respectively, of this Commission of the Congress of the State of Sinaloa .

The approval was given at the end of a working meeting with the head of the Secretariat for Women, Teresa Guerra Ochoawho attended accompanied by officials from this unit and presented a list of proposals to reform and add various laws of the entity to reduce, mainly, the incidences of the crimes of femicide and rape.

In the same way so that women have greater access to various positions in the public administration in conditions of equality with men, and to guarantee that electorally no person accused of gender-based violence and political violence can access a candidacy for elected positions. popular.

The creation of mixed courts that have jurisdiction to resolve cases of family violence in the criminal sphere and pension and divorce claims in the family branch is also contemplated, and that the processes be abbreviated, among other reforms.

Likewise, create a fund to deal with the economic impact faced by daughters and sons who are orphaned in cases of femicide.

At the end of the meeting, the president of the Gender and Family Equality Commission, Almendra Ernestina Negrete Sánchez, put the aforementioned Agreement to a vote and it was approved unanimously.

During the meeting, deputies Juana Minerva Vázquez, María del Rosario Osuna, Gloria Himelda Félix Niebla, Alba Virgen Montes, María Victoria Sánchez Peña, Concepción Zazueta and Celia Jáuregui Ibarra, as well as deputy Pedro Alonso Villegas Lobo, spoke. joined in favor of the proposal to establish working groups.

There was also agreement that the budget part should be reviewed, to guarantee the application of actions and programs.