After this year the inhumane treatment that they give in many agricultural fields to the families of day laborers who year after year move from other states of the country to work in Sinaloa, which cost the lives of many children in cuarterías of the union of Juan José Ríos, in guasaveIn most cases due to the malnutrition they suffered, in addition to not even being given social security, now the authorities finally decided to take the bull by the horns and do what they should have put into practice for a long time, monitor the various problems that loom as a threat to this highly vulnerable sector.

Finally, the installation and first session of the Commission for the Comprehensive Protection of Migrant Children and Adolescents and in a Situation of Internal Mobilitywhich is made up of state and federal agencies, as well as civil society organizations, who will have the obligation to attend to those problems that affect children and young people who arrive from other entities to sinaloa looking for job opportunities, but the only thing they have found is the violation of their rights and bad treatment from those who hire them, and the worst thing is that in the case of the cuarterías of Juan Jose Rios, Despite the multiple deaths of infants, no one was criminally punished for forcing them to live in an inhumane environment.

This commission is supposed to prevent that nightmare that the children of farm laborers experienced in guasave It is no longer repeated, but we will have to wait for the next horticultural season to make sure that they do bring the task of providing solutions in this matter, or they only did it so that it is not said that they are idling in spite of everything.

