Dutch support for rebel groups in Syria between 2015 and 2018 did not reach jihadists or terrorists, writes the Cammaert committee that investigated the aid. However, ‘major risks’ have been taken with the aid programme.

In those years, the cabinet supported 22 so-called moderate rebel groups in Syria. More than 27 million euros was allocated for the aid. It was not about weapons, but about things like pick-up trucks, communication equipment, tents and night vision goggles.

But the criteria drawn up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were not very realistic, the report said. If the criteria were strictly applied, no group would have been eligible for support, the committee said. The ministry had ‘only a limited view’ of the groups that were supported.

The committee also ruled that the aid ‘under applicable international law is contrary to the principle of non-intervention’. Some parts of the aid would also ‘exceed the lower limit of the prohibition of violence on a limited scale’. See also Bundestag sets up Afghanistan investigative committee

Room ‘very limited information’

The House of Representatives was only actively informed about the operation to a ‘very limited extent’, Cammaert concludes. The information the Chamber received was ‘abstract and general’. The committee also states that declaring it a state secret is not properly regulated and ‘therefore poses a threat to parliamentary control’.

The case got rolling by Trouw and Nieuwsuur. Court documents showed that the support also went to groups described by the Public Prosecution Service (OM) as a ‘criminal organization with terrorist intent’.

Tensions

The investigation was urged last year by the House of Representatives. The caretaker cabinet at the time saw nothing in it. According to Prime Minister Mark Rutte, it would not provide any news at the time and it could lead to tensions with allies. At the time, the cabinet admitted that not everything went smoothly with the programme.