DThe EU Commission is dropping its intention to propose a commission ban for financial advice. Financial Markets Commissioner Mairead McGuinness told a conference in Stockholm last week that the forthcoming Retail Investment Strategy bill would not include a commission ban. The Commission has listened to those “who tell us that a total ban might be too disruptive”. In doing so, the commissioner alluded to the massive resistance she was exposed to, not least from Germany – from the industry as well as from the federal government.

Originally, the Irishwoman was considered a clear advocate of a commission ban. She made it clear in Stockholm that for her the topic was only temporarily off the table. The proposal, which has been postponed several times and is now due to be presented in the second half of May, will certainly not be a free pass for financial advisors. “We’ve also heard from many that in the status quo consumers aren’t getting what they need and that they’re paying too much.” The arguments for a commission ban have not gone away.

The problem of conflicts of interest persists

A financial advisor who works on a commission basis usually does not recommend his clients the products that are cheapest for them, but those for which they collect the most commission. Customers also often do not know how much they pay for financial products or how they can compare the products. McGuinness has made it clear several times that she prefers fee-based advice, in which the advisors provide information to private investors for a fixed fee, but do not earn anything from the products.

The problem of persistent conflicts of interest persists, but apparently cannot be solved overnight, said the Commissioner. In any case, your authority will propose new rules that go beyond additional transparency requirements. “Private customers, who simply cannot be experts, must be able to trust financial experts when they make their investment decisions.” The EU authority wants to examine the extent to which the conditions under which commissions are permitted can be tightened. She also wanted to have an investigation carried out into how a new regulation could ensure a better price-performance ratio. In any case, she will suggest that the consultants should break down the costs of the different offers in more detail in order to make it easier for consumers to compare them. In addition, the proposed legislation will contain a strong review clause. It is intended to ensure that a complete ban on commissions can be introduced later if necessary.

Germany is particularly affected by the dispute. Around 80 percent of the funds sold to private investors in Germany are sold through banks; the consultants collect commissions for this. That is why the resistance to the Commission’s plans, which became known in December, was particularly strong in Germany. The German industry associations had warned that a ban would cost tens of thousands of jobs and give small investors a “consultation desert”. Consumer advocates, on the other hand, had supported the plans and promoted a fee-based consultant solution.







The reactions on Friday were correspondingly different. The association Finanzwende, which advocates a consumer-oriented reform of the financial markets, was disappointed. “The EU Commission started as a tiger and ended up as a bedside rug. For customers in the financial sector, this means that commissions and conflicts of interest remain part of everyday life. It would have been time to initiate the transition to fee-based advice,” said Finanzwende consumer advocate Britta Langenberg. The Federal Association of Financial Services (AfW) welcomed the decision. However, executive director Norman Wirth warned that the tightening of the rules announced by McGuinness should not be accompanied by “more bureaucracy and bans”.