According to the rapporteur, Brazil “lacks comprehensive policies to deal with the problems of childhood and adolescence and the use of new technologies”

The Science, Technology and Innovation Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved the PL (bill) 3,484 of 21whereby the packaging of electronic devices with digital screens must include warnings about their use by children.

The rapporteur, deputy Julio Cesar Ribeiro (Republicans-DF), defended the approval of the text. “Brazil lacks comprehensive policies to deal with the problems of childhood and adolescence and the use of new technologies”he stated.

According to the proposal, devices such as cell phones, computers, tablets and televisions must bear a label with the following warnings:

use in moderation;

0 to 2 years old: not recommended;

2 to 6 years old: maximum time of two hours per day, with breaks and supervision; and

6 to 12 years old: maximum time of 6 hours per day, with breaks and supervision.

“In addition to the health damage caused by electronic devices, there is the impact of media content”said the author of the proposal, former deputy Alexander Frota (SP). “The warning for moderate use is a matter of public health.”

Next steps

The project is being processed in conclusive character and will still be analyzed by the Consumer Protection; Health; Communication; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees. To become law, it will also have to be approved by the Senate.

With information from Brazil Agency.