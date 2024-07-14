Project allows the suspension of payment of assigned credit for 180 days to retirees and pensioners affected by rains

The Senate’s CAS (Social Affairs Committee) approved in 2 rounds last Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) the bill that allows the suspension, for 180 days, of the payment of assigned credit debts for retirees and pensioners affected by the rains in Rio Grande do Sul.

O PL 1,815 of 2024, of the senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS), obtained a favorable report from the senator Zenaide Maia (PSD-RN), which accepted a substitute amendment previously approved by the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee). The text will go to the Chamber of Deputies.

The project modifies the Law 10.820 of 2003it’s the law 14,509, of 2022. The changes give retirees and pensioners in Rio Grande do Sul the right to postpone payment of installments of their payroll loans for 6 months. The rule will also apply to contracts made during the period of public calamity in the state.

An amendment approved by the CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs) and accepted by the rapporteur in the CAS extends the right to suspend payment to people who receive the BPC (Continuous Benefit Payment) or are beneficiaries of other federal programs, such as the Family Allowanceand who also took out payroll loans.

“For financial institutions, this suspension will not result in major losses. But for the person who receives R$600 per month and lives below the poverty line, any additional amount during this difficult time will make a big difference.“, said the rapporteur.

RESTRUCTURING

The proposal establishes that suspended payments will be converted into extra installments in the months following the due date of what would be the last charge. The text also prohibits the application of fines and interest on the suspension of the debt, as well as the registration in defaulters’ registries and the seizure of financed vehicles.

“Allowing retirees and pensioners to suspend payment obligations for credit operations assigned to social security benefits will help them to restructure themselves more quickly, as they will have greater financial resources to face the reconstruction of their lives.”, states Paulo Paim in the project’s justification.

With information from Senate Agency.