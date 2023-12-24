Project authored by deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP) preserves the identity of those killed in cases without criminal involvement

The Public Security Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved the Bill 1902/2023from the deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP), which establishes rules to preserve dignity in autopsies and protect bereaved families. Among other points, the text prohibits the attachment of autopsy photos in police investigations when they are not criminal cases.

The proposal requires that digital autopsy photos be archived in a restricted and tracked access system. They may only be used upon judicial request, with purpose and justification. Anyone who improperly disseminates these photos will be held criminally, civilly and administratively liable.

The rapporteur, deputy Ismael Alexandrino (PSD-GO), recommended the approval of the project. “The inclusion of autopsy photographs in police investigations will be strictly limited to investigations of a criminal nature”he states.

The objective, explains Alexandrino, is to prevent the occurrence of undue leaks of these images, “thus ensuring the effective protection of the privacy of bereaved families and the preservation of the dignity of the deceased”.

Processing

The project is underway in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission.

With information from Chamber Agency.