The bill will be analyzed by two other committees before going to the Chamber plenary

A Social Security, Social Assistance, Childhood, Adolescence and Family Commission approved the bill that defines specific rules for the retirement of public employees with disabilities. The approved rules apply to public servants of the Union, federal judges and also members of the Public Defender's Office, the TCU (Federal Audit Court) and the MPU (Union Public Ministry).

The text defines a public employee with a disability as one who holds a permanent position in the federal public administration and has long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments that make full participation in society difficult.

The replacement for the rapporteur, deputy Laura Carneiro (PSD-RJ), for the Complementary Bill 454 of 14, from the Senate. The new text proposes new criteria for minimum age, contribution time and retirement calculation, and establishes a biopsychosocial assessment by a multidisciplinary team to define the employee's degrees of disability (severe, moderate and mild).

Conditions

The approved wording ensures the voluntary retirement of employees with disabilities who can prove at least 10 years of effective public service and 5 years in the position in which the leave will take place, considering the following conditions:

person with a severe disability, at 25 years of contribution and 55 years of age, if male, and, respectively, 20 years and 50 years of age, if female;

person with moderate disability, at 29 years of contribution and 57 years of age, if male, and, respectively, 24 years and 52 years of age, if female;

person with a mild disability, at 33 years of contribution and 60 years of age, if male, and, respectively, 28 years and 55 years of age, if female; It is

regardless of the degree of disability, at 60 years of age, if a man, and 55 years of age, if a woman, as long as they have at least 15 years of contribution with proven disability during the period.

The proposal also establishes that the counting of contribution time as an employee with a disability must be proven, in accordance with regulations to be published by the Executive. Those who acquire a disability or have their degree changed after entering public service will have their parameters proportionally adjusted, considering the years with and without disability.

Retirement calculation

For Laura Carneiro, however, one of the most important adjustments is related to the calculation of retirement, since, according to her, the 2019 pension reform defined that people with disabilities should not be affected by the reform rules.

“Thus, we propose maintaining the calculation rule in force before Constitutional Amendment 103, which takes into account 80% of the highest contribution wages of the insured person or employee with a disability when calculating the value of their retirement”he said.

According to the project, when calculating the retirement of employees with disabilities, the simple average of the 80% highest contribution salaries will be used, monetarily updated and limited to the maximum value of RGPS (General Social Security Regime) benefits – today, R$ 7,786.02 .

The value of the retirement benefit, in turn, will correspond to 100% of the average calculated in the calculation for those with severe, medium and mild degrees of disability. In other cases, the benefit will correspond to 70% of the average contribution salary.

Finally, the proposal establishes that biopsychosocial assessment will consider:

impairments in body functions and structures;

socio-environmental, psychological and personal factors;

limitations in performing activities; It is

participation restrictions.

Next steps

The project will be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation committees; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship. It will then proceed to discussion and voting in the Chamber plenary.

With information from Chamber Agency.