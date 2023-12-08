Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 17:33

The Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that establishes a registry of child support payers in the Digital Bookkeeping System for Tax, Social Security and Labor Obligations (eSocial). The objective of the initiative is to facilitate the payment of the pension when the debtor changes jobs.

Authored by deputy Denise Pessôa (PT-RS), the proposal was amended by the rapporteur, deputy Ana Paula Lima (PT-SC). The new text basically presents changes in the wording, with the purpose of giving more clarity to the project, and aims to reduce “the cases in which the pension payer/debtor hides information and/or makes access difficult for the receiving party, with the aim of exempt from payment”, says the justification.

According to the text, the employer will be responsible for registering the alimony deducted from the remuneration of its workers in eSocial. This register must include a record of the employment relationship in a way that allows future employers to know about the existence of the pension.

Still according to the proposal, the employer will only be able to stop making or change the deduction if the debtor proves the review or exemption of the maintenance.

The proposal could go straight to the Senate, as it is being processed conclusively. In other words, without the need for analysis in the plenary.