Companies may cancel passenger reservations to guarantee transportation for transplant

The Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) Senate bill 2,288 of 2015, which obliges public institutions and private transport companies to give up vacancies, with priority , for the transport of organs and tissues for transplantation and medical teams responsible for harvesting. Companies and institutions that refuse to give this priority without just cause will be subject to fines.

The proposal received an opinion on its constitutionality from the rapporteur, deputy Laura Carneiro (PSD-RJ). The text has been processed conclusively and may be subject to presidential approval, unless there is an appeal for voting by the Chamber plenary. The project modifies the Transplant Law.

TIMELY TRANSPORTATION

According to the approved text, transport will be free and coordinated by the SNT (National Transplant System), through the CNT (National Transplant Center).

It must also be done in appropriate time and conditions for each type of organ, tissue or part of the body, ensuring the quality, safety and integrity of the material.

CANCELLATION

The proposal considers the cancellation of a passenger's reservation to guarantee transportation for the transplant to be just cause, which exempts the company from liability for non-compliance with the transportation contract.

An exception will be made for aircraft, vehicles and vessels that are on an aerospace defense mission or engaged in military operations, which must not interrupt their operations.

With information from Agência Câmara.