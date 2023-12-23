The objective is to insert the measure into the Child and Adolescent Statute; the text is sent to other committees for analysis

The Communication Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved a project that prohibits children under 12 years of age from exchanging messages with other users in electronic games. The measure would be inserted into the Child and Adolescent Statute.

The proposal also prohibits games that collect personal data from their users from making information publicly available about children who use the game. game.

The approved text is the substitute for the rapporteur, deputy Fred Linhares (Republicanos-DF), to the bill 5261 of 2020from the deputy Carlos Chiodini (MDB-SC).

The proposal will still be analyzed, conclusively, in the Health and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees.

Change

The rapporteur included in the text a fine, from R$100 to R$500 per copy of the game, for the company that sells products that do not comply with the new rules. He also reduced the age ban on exchanging messages (from 14 years old to 12 years old).

Avoiding harassment

According to Linhares, the project aims to prevent children from being lured into electronic games by adults. He cited several cases where this happened. “Situations like this will continue to happen until strong measures are taken to combat the problem”he said.

The rapporteur also stated that the approved text offers a “simple and effective solution to the problem”.

With information from Câmara de Notícias Agency.