Project by rapporteur Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) establishes a penalty of 2 to 5 years in prison and a fine for the action

The Public Security Committee of the Federal Senate approved the bill last Tuesday (March 12, 2024) 4,436/2020which typifies private corruption in the Brazilian legal system.

The project amends the Penal Code to establish a penalty of 2 to 5 years in prison and a fine for employees or representatives of a private company who ask for or receive an undue advantage to benefit themselves or third parties. Accepting the promise of such an advantage also entails punishment.

In justification, the senator Val landmarks (Podemos-ES), project rapporteur, highlights that in several European countries and the United States, corruption among private agents is already considered a crime. Furthermore, do Val points out that corruption in the private sphere has negative effects on “maintaining the sanity of the economic order” and on “free competition”compromising the relationship of business trust and, consequently, scaring away investors.

The proposal is being processed in conjunction with the PL 4,628/2020by senator Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE), who received a vote from the rapporteur for being harmful, as it had the same theme, already used in the approved text.

With information from Senate Agency.