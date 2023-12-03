Project was approved by the Chamber’s Pension Committee; will still be analyzed by the Constitution and Justice Commission

The Social Security, Social Assistance, Childhood, Adolescence and Family Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that amends the civil Code to replace references to “artificial” when it comes to human insemination, fertilization and conception techniques. They are called “assisted”.

The approved text was the substitute prepared by the rapporteur, deputy Pastor Henrique Vieira (Psol-RJ), for the bill 1,287 of 2021by former deputy Carlos Bezerra (MT). The text will still be analyzed by the CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission).

“There is a certain inadequacy of the expressions used by the Civil Code”, said Pastor Henrique Veira when defending the changes. “Specialized doctrine has been pointing out this terminological inaccuracy for more than 20 years”he said.

When presenting the original proposal, former deputy Carlos Bezerra argued that the current use of expressions such as “artificial insemination”, “artificial fertilization” It is “artificial conception” It is not appropriate and violates the dignity of human beings.

“The law takes care of reproductive processes from which ‘natural’ people result, but by labeling as ‘artificial’ the biological origin of people who are conceived using assisted reproduction techniques, it reveals, to some degree, prejudice [no sentido pejorativo] or, at the very least, it can stimulate it”said Bezerra.

With information from Chamber Agency.