Text being processed in the Chamber of Deputies establishes that companies can anticipate customer departure within two hours

The Tourism Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday (September 20, 2023) the bill that authorizes hotels to anticipate the departure of guests by up to two hours to prepare the room for the next customer. The text amends the General Tourism Law (11,771 of 2008), which defines the duration of the hotel stay at 24 hours.

The rapporteur, deputy Thiago de Joaldo (PP-SE), said that obliging hotels to respect the full duration of the daily stay, as determined in the original version of project 641 of 2011, authored by deputy Geraldo Resende (PSDB-MS), would harm the functioning of the hotel sector.

The rapporteur defended the approval of a text substitute which brings together the original proposal and other texts attached to her.

“It must be borne in mind that there is a practical impossibility of granting an effective 24-hour daily allowance”says Joaldo. “It is forgotten that, between the departure of one client and the arrival of another, it is necessary to clean and tidy the room, which, obviously, takes some time”.

He also excluded the provision of fines for establishments that fail to comply with the 24-hour daily rate. “Law 11,771 of 2008 already determines penalties in case of non-compliance with its provisions”he added.

Joaldo also included in the report an excerpt to classify, in the Tourism Law, establishments that provide temporary accommodation services through websites and applications, such as Airbnb It is Vrbo.

The proposal must now be analyzed by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission). As it is conclusive, if approved, it can go directly to the Senate.