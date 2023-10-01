Bill determines imprisonment for anyone who purposely removes protection; goes to the Chamber plenary

The CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee) of the Chamber of Deputies approved, on Tuesday (September 26, 2023), a proposal that includes in the Penal Code the crime of purposely removing the condom, without the partner’s consent. The practice is known as stealthingwhich in English means “stealthy”.

The approved text was the substitute for the deputy Felipe Francischini (União Brasil-PR) to the PL (bill) 965/22from the deputy Delegate Marcelo Freitas (Brazil-MG Union). The project still depends on evaluation by the plenary.

The original proposal established a prison sentence of 1 to 4 years. Francischini reduced that forecast. Thus, according to the approved text, removing, without the other person’s knowledge or consent, the condom before or during sexual intercourse will be punishable by imprisonment of 6 months to 2 years and a fine, if the act does not constitute a more serious crime.

According to the rapporteur, the penalty provided for in the original proposal could be considered disproportionate and conflict with more serious crimes.

Violation

Francischini stated that the practice of stealthing It is a serious violation of people’s fundamental rights. “There are many consequences of the practice of stealthing, the main ones being the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases or an unwanted pregnancy”, he said.

“In the first case, the victim’s lack of knowledge of the relationship in which the condom was removed prevents them from seeking immediate medical assistance in order to mitigate or eliminate the risk of contracting diseases. In the second, even more serious, lack of knowledge prevents the victim from seeking emergency contraceptives and avoiding an unwanted pregnancy”, declared.

Study

Felipe Francischini also cited research from March 2018 conducted by professor Pedro Pulzatto Peruzzo, researcher at the Faculty of Law at PUC-Campinas, with the aim of investigating the phenomenon of stealthing in Brazil. The study involved the participation of 279 women of different sexual orientations, social classes and races.

According to the results, 21% of the women interviewed recognized the illicit nature of this conduct, with 13.6% saying they knew exactly what the term was about. stealthing. Furthermore, 9% of those interviewed revealed that they had been victims or had experienced it.

“In this context, it is necessary for the Legislative Branch to act to prevent the perpetuation of such a practice”, said Francischini.

With information from Chamber Agency.