The rapporteur included a timetable for making amendments and partially accepted the government's suggestion to shield expenses

The CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) approved this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) the report of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), presented by the deputy Danilo Forte (Brazil-CE Union). The congressman includes in the text a schedule for the commitment of amendments, in addition to an excerpt that allows the reduction of the preventive blockade ceiling (contingency) in the 2024 Budget. In total, the amount allocated for amendments should be around R$49 billion.

With the approval of the opinion in the CMO, the project will now be forwarded for analysis in a Congress session. The joint meeting of deputies and senators should be next week. The proposal serves as the basis for the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill) of 2024.

On the day he presented his report, on December 7, Danilo Forte stated that the individual amendments would total around R$25 billion and the bench amendments would total R$12.5 billion. According to the text, the commission amendments correspond to 0.9% of the government's net current revenue in 2022 (around R$11 billion).

At the government's request, Forte removed the schedule for payment of commission amendments from the opinion. Government allies, however, questioned the maintenance of a section considered “ambiguous” in relation to the mandatory payment of amendments when there are none “technical impediment or as soon as the obstacle”.

For the leader of Psol, deputy Guilherme Boulos (SP), the wording of the text allowed the interpretation that the amendments would be mandatory, which the government is critical of. The party highlighted this and negotiated the change with the rapporteur, who decided to change the text.

According to congressmen allied with Planalto, the increase in the amount of mandatory amendments could harm investments in the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program).

Contingency

In the text, Forte partially accepted the suggestion presented by the government to limit the ceiling on blocking resources in the case of contingencies. The maximum limit could fall from R$56 billion to R$22.3 billion, according to an estimate by Felipe Salto, chief economist at the brokerage Warren Investments and former Secretary of Finance and Planning of São Paulo.

The amount is close to the Finance Minister's estimate, Fernando Haddad. On November 17, he stated that the blockade could be R$23 billion next year to meet the target of zero primary deficit.

The government had suggested through an amendment that the spending contingency for next year would not prevent real spending growth of at least 0.6%, even if it made the primary result target unfeasible.

The suggestion, presented by the leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP), was rejected by the rapporteur, who coordinated with the new economic team alternated in relation to the expenses that “will not be subject to budgetary and financial limitations”.

Even with a different wording than the one proposed by the congressman, Forte's action may reflect the wishes of the economic team. On Thursday (Dec 7), Randolfe minimized the rejection of the amendment and said that he feels satisfied by the parameters adopted by the rapporteur.

“I do not interpret that the amendment was rejected. I understand that it was received differently. We approved a countercyclical rule. If the minimum growth band is 0.6%, it is clear, in our interpretation, from the Ministry of Finance and the government, that the maximum contingency will be R$ 23 billion”, he declared.

The senator's understanding is based on the provision inserted by Forte. According to Randolfe, the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) may consult the TCU (Federal Audit Court) in January 2024 if the doubt about the contingency ceiling persists after approval of the LDO.

System S

Scheduled for Tuesday (Dec 12), the vote on the LDO opinion was postponed at the request of the government due to disagreement with points in the opinion, such as the item that includes System S in the Budget and new rules for paying commission amendments.

Faced with the impasse with the government, the rapporteur retreated in relation to the section about System S and removed the topic from his opinion. Inclusion in the LDO would result in losses for the Union and, therefore, the text was strongly opposed by the federal government.

The decision was agreed with government leaders to avoid further postponements of the vote, but the deputy said, in a statement, that it was “thanks” to retreat. He said consider the System S budget “obscure” and that his intention was to provide more transparency on the matter.

Despite the speech, as the Power360 showed, in 2013, when Forte was also LDO rapporteur, the deputy considered it unconstitutional to include System S in the Budget.

New PAC

On August 7, the government sent a modifying message (complete – PDF – 273 kB) asking for R$5 billion in expenses for the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) to be removed from the 2024 fiscal target.

The resources would come from non-dependent federal state-owned companies, which could invest the amount in the new PAC without compromising the achievement of the target.

There is a forecast in the LDO of a primary deficit of R$7.3 billion for these companies. The estimate does not include companies from the Petrobras group and ENBPar (Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional), as well as state banks, which are outside the target result.

Danilo Forte did not accept the government's suggestion. To preserve investments in the PAC, congressmen highlighted the inclusion of the section.

CHANGES IN OPINION

According to the proposal, the government will have to commit all mandatory amendments in the 1st semester of the exercise. The information was advance for the Power360.

Payment, in turn, must be made by December. There will also be an obligation for transfers to health funds to be made in the 1st semester. Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 10 MB).

The text establishes that each congressman will have the autonomy to allocate amendments to the works of the new PAC. Previously, there was no provision for deputies and senators to be able to allocate resources to the program.

The rapporteur also changed the preventive blockade, which would take place based on parliamentary amendments. Now, the planned contingency will apply equally to resources from the Legislative and Executive branches.

The target of criticism from the opposition, the rapporteur even included in his opinion the cost of airline tickets for State ministers and members of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), but decided to withdraw payment for the Court's 11 magistrates. Weekly payment of tickets was also suggested in an amendment suggested by Randolfe. The possibility of creating this benefit was anticipated by the Power360 on July 18, 2023.

Other changes were also made, such as the inclusion of priority actions to encourage the energy transition. The text also provides for the creation of exclusive service rooms for victims of violence in police stations throughout Brazil.

In the area of ​​education, Fundeb (Basic Education Development Fund) will be used to complement the purchase of uniforms, lunches and school transport so that municipalities do not have to bear these expenses. The project also proposes a national policy for children with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder).

The proposals that make up the Budget need to be analyzed by the end of the year. The deadline is December 22, when the parliamentary recess begins. According to the CMO calendar, the Congress meeting should be on December 21st.

O Power360 found that, even with the tight calendar, congressmen believe that the Budget will be voted on by the end of the year. The fact that 2024 is an election year means that deputies and senators have a greater interest in the approval of the budget law and the release of amendments.