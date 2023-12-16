Proposal in the Senate provides for the construction of houses suitable for flooded land and should benefit riverside families

The inclusion of stilt houses in Minha Casa, Minha Vida advanced this week, with approval by the CDR (Regional Development Commission), on Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023), of the project that guarantees the possibility of construction in flooded areas through the federal government's housing program. PL 3,481/2019 goes to a final vote at the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission).

A common type of housing in the Amazon region, the stilt house is a type of construction supported on pillars or piles placed over the water in a river, lake, lagoon or on the seashore. This housing model prevents the house from being flooded or swept away by the current. The measure mainly benefits the riverside population, who will have priority in participating in the program, according to the proposal.

Authored by Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA), the text received a favorable opinion with amendments from the rapporteur, senator Beto Faro (PT-PA). When presenting the project, the senator points out the difficulties faced by riverside communities in accessing the program.

“In the search for equal rights for all Brazilians, it is not fair that riverside residents are deprived of participating in the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Program, one of the main social inclusion programs in the country and which aims to reduce the housing deficit of the Brazilian population , one of the most chronic problems today”, stated Faro.

After listening to experts at a public hearing on the project, the rapporteur stated that the construction of houses on stilts in Minha Casa, Minha Vida is not prohibited, but, according to him, the law is not clear enough about the need to meet housing demand of riverside communities.

“The result of this is that, in practice, families living on stilts are excluded from the program, at least in projects that seek to establish these communities in their current housing locations.” he said.

In the amendments presented, he removed the specification of materials to be used in the construction of stilts so that the project does not become obsolete quickly. And it also excluded the stipulation on communications infrastructure, which is already included in other legislation.

Currently, beneficiaries of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Program must meet the following requirements: proof that the interested party is part of a family with a monthly income of up to R$4,650 or be in the income ranges defined by the government for each of the types of operations. priority of care for families living in risky, unhealthy areas, who have been homeless or who have lost their homes due to floods or other natural disasters. Also on the list are families headed by women and families with people with disabilities.

With information from Senate Agency