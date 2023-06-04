Project approved by the Senate CCJ establishes detention from 6 months to 1 year or a fine for the practice

The CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission) of the Senate approved, on Wednesday (May 31, 2023), a bill that amends the CTB (Brazilian Traffic Code) to make illegal transportation of children and adolescents a crime, whether due to non-compliance with safety rules or lack of authorization, “generating danger of harm”. The proposed punishment is imprisonment from 6 months to 1 year or a fine.

O Bill 1,198/2019 was approved with an amendment in a final decision, that is, it goes to the Chamber of Deputies, unless there is an appeal for analysis by the plenary.

Author, senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), noted that despite the high risk, the irregular transport of children and adolescents, often in vehicles that are poorly driven and not subject to any inspection, does not currently fall under a specific criminal type, but under “mere criminal misdemeanor”.

Safety rules

For the rapporteur of the matter, senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), it cannot be admitted that “such a serious conduct, which puts the physical safety and lives of our children and adolescents at risk, can be considered a simple criminal misdemeanor, which will be judged by the special criminal court”.

Therefore, the rapporteur drew attention to the fact that the wording proposed for the criminal type does not contemplate the conduct of irregular transport of children and adolescents without observing the special safety standards established in the CTB or by Contran (National Traffic Council) .

“Therefore, through the amendment we are proposing, we intend to criminalize any and all irregular transport of children and adolescents, not only those carried out by ‘pirate school vans’, but also those carried out without observing the safety rules that govern this type of transport. transport”, explained the rapporteur.

In this way, by the amendment presented by the rapporteur, and which changes the Law 9,503, of 1997it becomes a crime “carrying out the transport of children and adolescents, without observing the special safety rules established in the CTB or by CONTRAN, or even without proper authorization, generating a risk of damage”. The rapporteur orally rejected the amendment presented by the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), which specified in the text “School public transport”.

With information from Senate Agency.