Proposal determines professional psychological support and legal assistance for police officers who are victims of violence

The Public Security Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved a proposal that creates support centers for female police officers in all agencies that make up the Susp (Unified Public Security System). The objective is to prevent and curb violence against female police officers in the domestic, family and workplace environments.

Professional psychological monitoring and legal assistance are determined for police officers who are victims of violence and also of the application of the Maria da Penha Law.

The measure is in the PL (bill) 1,270 of 24from the deputy Antonia Lucia (Republicans-AC), approved on the recommendation of the rapporteur in the committee, deputy Dayany Bittencourt (EC Union).

The rapporteur stated that domestic violence affects many women, including those working in the security forces, and that violence at work is a daily problem.

The proposed centers, according to Bittencourt, will be a safe space where police officers can seek help without fear of reprisals or judgment. “This support is essential so that victims can break the cycle of violence and seek solutions for their situations.”

According to the proposal, the centers will be established in the following bodies:

PF (Federal Police);

PRF (Federal Highway Police);

civil police;

military police;

military fire departments;

municipal guards;

organs of the penitentiary system;

official institutes of criminalistics, forensic medicine and identification;

Senasp (National Secretariat of Public Security);

state public security departments or similar;

Sedec (National Secretariat for Civil Defense and Protection);

Senad (National Secretariat for Drug Policy);

traffic agents;

port guard;

state and federal legislative police.

Composition



The Police Women’s Assistance Center will be made up of 5 employees from the founding agency itself, preferably female. Requests for assistance may be made confidentially by any means of communication.

The proposal defines domestic violence and workplace violence against female police officers as any action or omission based on sex that causes death, injury, illness, physical, sexual or psychological suffering and moral and patrimonial damage, considering the particularities of the profession.

At work, sexual or moral harassment by superiors or colleagues at the same level constitutes violence.

Changed text



The project was approved in the form of a substitute which, among other points, expanded the security categories covered and made adjustments to define aspects of violence against female police officers, in order to include provisions of the Penal Code.

Next steps

The project is being processed in conclusive character and will still be analyzed by the committees for the Defense of Women’s Rights; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship. To become law, the measure needs to be approved by the deputies and senators.

With information from Chamber Agency.