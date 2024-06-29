Text includes as a special insured person the person who carries out activity in rural property with a usable area of ​​up to 4 tax modules

A Social Security, Social Assistance, Childhood, Adolescence and Family Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved a PL (bill) that includes as a special Social Security insured person the person who carries out activities on rural property with a usable area of ​​up to 4 fiscal modules.

The approved text is the substitute of the rapporteur, deputy Laura Carneiro (PSD-RJ), for the PL 3.833 of 23from the deputy Pezenti (MDB-SC). The rapporteur prepared new wording for the bill, maintaining the original objective.

“We know that social security benefits for rural workers are subject to a high rate of litigation in Brazil, so a new criterion is beneficial and will contribute to lower spending on legal demands”said the rapporteur.

A Social Security Benefits Act already treats as special Social Security insureds, among others, the family rural producer in a total area of ​​up to 4 fiscal modules, the artisanal fisherman and the rubber tapper.

The change in the approved text refers to the term “usable”. Therefore, for social security purposes, areas of the property that cannot be explored, such as those for environmental protection, are no longer considered in this calculation.

Next steps

The project is being processed conclusively and will still be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation committees; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship of the Chamber of Deputies.

To become law, the proposal also needs to be approved by the Senate.

With information from Chamber Agency.