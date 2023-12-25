Project will still be analyzed in 4 councils of the Chamber; biome occupies an area of ​​approximately 10% of the Brazilian territory

The National Integration and Regional Development Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023) a bill that establishes a Caatinga protection policy. The biome occupies an area of ​​approximately 10% of the Brazilian territory, covering most of the Northeast and parts of Minas Gerais.

With 29 articles, the Caatinga Sustainable Development Policy establishes the goal of preserving at least 17% of the biome, through integral protection conservation units. This goal must be achieved within 5 years, after the law comes into force.

Read other points of the project:

prohibits the suppression of native vegetation, except in cases of public utility, social interest or low environmental impact activities;

prohibits the production and trade of firewood and charcoal from the caatinga, except for subsistence purposes and to perpetuate cultural traditions;

determines the public authorities to promote the restoration of native vegetation and the reintroduction of species threatened with extinction.

The text also determines that public authorities must map the remaining areas of native vegetation in the biome, identify priority areas for conservation and implement ecological corridors.

Threats

The proposal was approved in the form of a substitute for the rapporteur, deputy Pedro Campos (PSB-PE), at the bill 4,623 of 2019. The text combines in a single document the original project, by former deputy Pedro Augusto Bezerra (CE), and the attached one, PL 3,048 of 2022from the Senate.

Campos stated that the Caatinga faces significant threats, in particular due to deforestation on agricultural frontiers. “The lack of public policies, adapted to the ecological characteristics of the biome, contributes to the worsening of these problems”he stated.

Sustainable development

According to the substitute, the Caatinga Sustainable Development Policy will have specific principles and guidelines. It will also contain an Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Caatinga (PPCaatinga) and the Ecological-Economic Zoning. Both will be prepared within 2 years after the publication of the law and reviewed every 10 years.

The project also creates the Caatinga Fund, to finance actions to prevent and combat desertification and deforestation, among other purposes.

Processing

The project will still be analyzed, conclusively, in four committees of the Chamber: Agriculture, Livestock, Supply and Rural Development; Environment and Sustainable Development; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

With information from Chamber Agency.