This Thursday (Dec 14), reports from the Cities and Justice and Public Security areas must be voted on

The CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) approved on Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) another 6 sectoral reports for the 2024 Budget (PLN 29/23), totaling 10 approvals among the 16 texts that should be considered this week.

The reports of:

Education and Culture;

Sports;

Women and Human Rights;

Tourism;

Defense;

Agriculture, Agrarian Development and Fisheries;

Health;

Social and Family Assistance;

Infrastructure, Mines and Energy;

Science, Technology and Telecommunications.

The senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), rapporteur for the Health area, said that, even with the receipt of parliamentary amendments, the total to meet the constitutional minimum was R$215.2 billion. According to him, the value is R$3.15 billion below what is necessary.

The deputy Dilvanda Faro (PT-PA), rapporteur for the Women's area, stated that, with her opinion, the total resources for the ministries of Women, Racial Equality, Indigenous Peoples, and Human Rights and Citizenship increase by 20% in relation to 2023, reaching around R$2 billion.

The deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ) praised the acceptance of an amendment by the senator Beto Faro (PT-PA), rapporteur for the Education and Culture area, which opens the Budget for the creation of teaching centers for high skills and giftedness.

“It is precisely the defense that we start to have at least one reference institute for high skills and giftedness per state“, he said.

Irregular works

The committee approved the deputy's report Daniel Almeida (PCdoB-BA), coordinator of the committee that evaluates irregular works that should not receive resources in the 2024 Budget. He indicated the maintenance of the blockade for the work on the new climb of Serra de Petrópolis on BR-040, in Rio de Janeiro.

The TCU (Federal Audit Court) stated that the work should not receive budgetary resources for the 7th consecutive year due to signs of overpricing, outdated projects and potential damage to the government of more than R$276 million.

The indication of blocking of resources for the works to expand the capacity of BR-290, in Rio Grande do Sul, was removed. According to the TCU, the concessionaire in question no longer operates the stretch and now has a debt with the government of R$ 200 million for the irregularities presented.

This Thursday (Dec 14), the reports from the Cities and Justice and Public Security areas of the 2024 Budget should be voted on.

With information from Chamber Agency.