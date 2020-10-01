The Election Commission of India has appointed 78 election observers for the Bihar assembly elections. All of them are officers from 1996 to 2014 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of Uttar Pradesh cadre. During the elections, they will be closely monitored on the election related process in the assembly constituencies and they will send their report directly to the Election Commission.

Before the nomination process starts for the first phase of elections from Thursday, the Election Commission has sent a letter in this regard to the Chief Electoral Officer of UP, these officers are posted in various posts in Uttar Pradesh. They have been given the responsibility of different assembly constituencies. Apart from these, IAS-IPS officers of other states have also been made observers in the election. According to the information, many observers are reaching Bihar on Friday. Most of these will go to the areas where there is voting in the first phase.

Supervisory officer

Juher bin Sagir, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, Sameer Verma, Anil Garg, Pandhari Yadav, Mayur Maheshwari, Hariom, Vijay Kiran Anand, Sahab Singh, Yogesh Kumar, Shiv Sahay Awasthi, Abdul Samad, Faisal Aftab, Shrish Chandra Verma, Bhavani Singh Khangarot, Matthu Kumar Swamy B, Ramashankar Maurya, Achhe Lal Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, Alok Singh, Amit Kumar Singh, Anand Kumar Singh II, Anil Kumar Mishra, A. Dinesh Kumar, Anurag Patel, Arun Prakash, Ashok Chandra, Bal Krishna Tripathi, Bhageluram Shastri, Chandrabhushan, Chandrashekhar, Deep Chandra, Divya Prakash Giri, G. Srinivas Lu, Jagdish Prasad, Jitendra Pratap Singh, Krishna Kumar, Krishna Kumar Gupta, Kunal Silku, Mangla Prasad Singh, Manoj Kumar, Masoom Ali Sarwar, Narendra Prasad Pandey, Om Prakash Rai, Pradeep Kumar, Pramod Kumar Upadhyay, Prashant Sharma, Praveen Mishra, Radheshyam, Radheshyam Mishra, Rahul Singh, Rajkamal Yadav, Rajaram, Rajeev Sharma, Rajendra Singh II, Rajesh Kumar II, Rajesh Prakash, Rakesh Kumar I, Ram Narayan Singh Yadav, Rannvijay Yadav, Ranjan Kumar, Ravi Kumar NG, Rishirendra Kumar, Samu Al Pal N, Sanjeev Ranjan, Shamim Ahmed Khan, Seshanath, Shiv Prasad I, Shyam Sundar Sharma, Surendra Prasad Singh, Surendra Ram, Suryamani Lalchand, Udaybhanu Tripathi, Umesh Pratap Singh, Vedapati Mishra, Vijay Kumar Singh, Jung Bahadur Yadav, and Jai Shankar Dubey.