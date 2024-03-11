Proposal determines rules to allow the production, import, export, commercialization and consumption of devices

The project that regulates the production, marketing, inspection and advertising of electronic cigarettes in Brazil is 1 of the 8 items on the deliberative agenda of the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission), scheduled for Tuesday (12 March 2024), at 10 am. The collegiate also analyzes proposals that define rules to combat illegal mining and that ensure medicine and home treatment for those with type 1 diabetes.

O PL 5,008/2023by Senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS), determines rules to allow the production, import, export, commercialization and consumption of DEFs (electronic smoking devices), known as electronic cigarettes, throughout the national territory. In Brazil, the regulation of smoking products is the responsibility of the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which since 2009, through Resolution 46, prohibits the sale, import and advertising of these products.

The proposal defines the concept of electronic cigarettes, electronic nicotine delivery systems and nicotine-free electronic systems, such as vaporizers, vapes, pods, mods, electronic cigarettes, e-cigs, cig-a-like and the like.

Also in the definition are electronic tobacco heating systems, such as heated tobacco products, heat-not-burn and the like, and tobacco-free electronic heating systems, such as herbal heating products.

Among a series of requirements for permission to manufacture, import, export and sell the product are: mandatory registration with Anvisa, registration with the Federal Revenue of products manufactured, imported or exported, in accordance with its own regulations, registration with Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology), which will have to regulate appropriate rules to define non-sanitary criteria for product operation such as safety in electrical charging and battery specifications.

TOXICOLOGICAL ASSESSMENT

According to the text, it will be mandatory to present a toxicological assessment report for electronic cigarettes for registration with Anvisa. The agency will evaluate information such as additives and materials used in the equipment.

Anvisa will also consider the toxicological comparison between electronic cigarettes and conventional cigarettes and, objectively and in the total calculation of indicators, assess whether electronic cigarettes pose an inherent risk to health, “equal to or less than the risk inherent to conventional cigarette consumption”. To this end, the evaluations of emissions of toxic substances required for the registration of conventional cigarettes with the agency will be used as a comparative parameter.

Furthermore, when the equipment has wireless communication with electronic devices, producers will be required to register the product with the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). In this case, the agency will also have to develop its own regulations with safety and reliability criteria for the operation of electronic cigarettes, such as when using technology bluetooth or other similar wireless technologies.

In justification, the senator states that despite being banned in Brazil since 2009, the sale of electronic cigarettes is a reality. She cites the National Health Survey (2019) according to which 16.8% of adolescents, aged 13 and over, have already experienced DEFs. Data shows that 70% of users are between 15 and 24 years old.

Another survey by the Vigitel System (2023), from the Ministry of Health, concluded that the use of DEFs among adults over 24 years of age is 75% lower when compared to people aged 18 to 24.

“The growing use of electronic cigarettes has occurred despite any regulation. From a health point of view, there is no sanitary control over the products sold and the packaging does not present warnings or warnings about the risks of their use. Furthermore, the industry has used veiled advertising strategies, such as the use of influencers and posts on social networks, to disseminate its use. From an economic point of view, the import and sale of DEF are carried out outside the tax system, with high revenue losses”it says.

The report on the proposal has not yet been presented. The rapporteur is the senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO).

With information from Senate Agency.