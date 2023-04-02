Military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky was killed by an explosion at a creative evening in a cafe in St. Petersburg

War correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (real name – Maxim Fomin) died in an explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, where his creative evening was held.

The explosion injured 25 people.

An explosive device went off in the cafe “Street Food Bar No. 1” on Universitetskaya Embankment. Initially, 16 casualties were reported. Some of them are spectators who came to the creative evening of Vladlen Tatarsky. The rest are bystanders who were caught by shrapnel from a detonated explosive device.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the death of Tatarsky. Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) declaredthat the number of victims rose to 19 people. Later TelegramChannel 112 reported that 23 people were injured, four of them are in serious condition. Among the victims is a minor. Doctors assess his condition as moderate, there is no threat to life.

The governor of the city Alexander Beglov said that 25 people were injured as a result of the explosion in the cafe, 19 of them were hospitalized.

According to the security forces, the power of the explosive device stuffed with striking elements was about 200 grams of TNT.

The neighborhood near the cafe was immediately sealed off. A group of the Main Directorate of Criminal Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, employees of the St. Petersburg police and emergency services left for the scene, the causes and circumstances of the incident are being established.

Versions of what happened

According to one version, the explosive device could be in a figurine, which a few minutes before the explosion was presented to the military commander. According to Telegram-channel “112”, a figurine in a cafe was brought by a girl who entered the meeting under the guise of a fan of a military correspondent. The identity of the suspect is established.

Edition “Fontanka” published eyewitness account of what happened. According to her, there were about 100 people at the party. She drew attention to the girl sitting at the table, who introduced herself as the artist Nastya and said that she had made a bust of Vladlen. The artist said that the bust was in the wardrobe and went to get it.

He’s in the closet. He goes there, takes a big box, gives it to him, there is something gilded. He jokes – I hope you didn’t make me fat. Says “thank you”, puts next. She sits down in her place, passes for about three minutes. Explosion, pop, flames, everybody run. “Nastya”, it turned out, did not leave in advance Witness to the incident

Later there was put forward versionthat an explosive device had been planted in advance in a cafe on Universitetsky Prospekt.

A law enforcement source told Lenta.ru that “a shellless explosive device with a capacity of 300 to 450 grams of TNT went off. The explosion occurred on the right side of the place where Vladlen Tatarsky was sitting.

The bomb was planted near the place where the deceased military commander was sitting

Law enforcers are checking those present in the institution for involvement in the explosion.

Who is Vladlen Tatarsky

Vladlen Tatarsky was born in Makeyevka, Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) in 1982. After graduating from school, he began working at the mine, then went into business. However, things were not going well – expenses soon began to exceed income, money was needed, and at the end of 2011 Tatarsky committed a robbery attack on the bank. For this, the court sentenced him to nine years in prison.

In 2014, during the shelling of the Gorlovka colony, Tatarsky was released and joined the militia under the call sign Professor. He fought as part of the Vityaz detachment and the Vostok battalion, in 2017 he transferred to the battalion reconnaissance. However, it was not possible to continue serving Tatarsky due to a criminal record. It was then that he decided to try himself as a blogger and created his own group, Waste Heaps of Donbass, where he covered events related to the conflict in the region.

After the resumption of hostilities, Tatarsky worked on the front lines as a war correspondent – he talked about what was happening at the front in his Telegram channel “Vladlen TatarZky”, which has more than 550 thousand subscribers.

“He himself insisted on the closed nature of the event”

A few hours before the creative evening in a cafe on Universitetskaya Tatarsky, I attended another event in the Foliage bookstore. In an interview with Lentoy.ru, the Foliage event manager Savva Fedoseev said that it was a closed meeting with readers.

He himself insisted on a closed character, just for security reasons, so invitations were sent out “for his own”, but still about 20 people gathered Savva Fedoseev. Event manager of the book shop “Foliage”

After the speech, in which Vladlen spoke about the inevitable victory of Russia, he signed books for more than an hour, took pictures, and communicated with readers.

The official movement “Cyber ​​Z Front”, which organized a meeting with the military correspondent, called incident of a terrorist attack and reported that he was cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

The Main Investigation Department of the ICR for St. Petersburg initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder committed in a generally dangerous way”).