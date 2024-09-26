Commerzbank, UniCredit’s cure for HVB. The precedent that should reassure the Germans

The entrance of UniCredit in Commerzbank worries the Germans, the chancellor Scholz he did not hesitate to define it “hostile act” and the unions are on a war footing because they fear that with the Italian group in power two-thirds of jobs would be lost. UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel he reassured about the next moves: “We will not ask for seats on their board of directors“, but what should reassure Germany – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – is the precedent regarding UniCredit, which represents a good “business card” to take into consideration: the cure for Hvb. Hypovereinsbank is among the top places, and not only because it is Germany’s third largest bank after Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. HVB’s numbers and performance are positive, so much so that it can be indicated as model-bankas UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel did yesterday. HVB has had an enviable performance – Il Sole continues – since it was acquired by UniCredit in 2005: in the last 18 years, the group has closed its consolidated balance sheet in profit with the exception of the annus horribilis 2008.

German trade unions raise alarm on employee and branch cuts is first and foremost a mega-trend that has been going on for years in almost all German banks, which certainly do not shine as a system in terms of profitability: for this reason they are urged by the supervisory bodies to improve efficiency, reduce costs, streamline processesdigitize and offer more convenient and modern services to businesses and families. The numbers in HVB’s balance sheets, however, tell a different story than the great alarm. The bank’s profitability is highcompared to German standards: in 2023 the ROCA (Return On Allocated Capital, economic return of a managerial nature in relation to the risks estimated from a supervisory perspective) was 16.1%.

It is true that from 2005 to June 2024 the employees full-time at HVB are went from 26,500 to about 9,700 and that the branches have decreased from 638 in 2005 to 260 in 2024 but this did not cause the bank to lose its third place in the ranking of large German banks (out of over 1,300 public and private credit institutions, of which 240 are private). On the other hand, and this is no small thing, HVB now has a very low cost-to-income ratio by German standards, to be the envy of its German rivals.