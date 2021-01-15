The fresh buy signal for Commerzbank shares can be implemented with a capped call, which is good for a profit of 41 percent by June. By Stefan Mayriedl

With the breakout to a ten-month high, Commerzbank shares not only cracked horizontal resistance, but also ended the downward trend that had been prevalent since spring 2019. This buy signal can be implemented lucratively with a suitable capped call, which has an attractive sideways return.

The bill rises by 41 percent if the MDAX share is quoted at at least EUR 5.50 on June 18, i.e., on balance, it falls by a maximum of three percent. Given a base of 4.50 euros, the position breaks even at 5.21 euros. The rising 38-day line repeatedly confirmed as support in December already runs 13 cents above this.

The full profit is guaranteed if the eight-month upward trend remains intact until the end of the term, because it will reach the 5.50 cap in May. Since the trend line is currently only around EUR 4.45, a closer support must be selected for stop-loss management. We rely on the double support from the two-month low and 55-day average around 4.97 / 5.03 euros. The corresponding low of the note was slightly below the 50 cent mark. A first stop is placed at 45 cents and this is increased by three cents a month.

Surname Commerzbank capped call WKN PX4FA5 Current exchange rate € 0.69 / € 0.71 Base / cap € 4.50 / € 5.50 running time 06/17/21 Stop course € 0.45 Adjustment stop course + € 0.03 / month Target course 1.00 €

Stefan Mayriedl has been writing about the financial markets since 1997 and is one of the permanent authors of BÖRSE ONLINE. The graduate economist has specialized in chart technology and derivatives. Since 2010 he has also been editor-in-chief of the stock exchange letter smartanlegen.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE