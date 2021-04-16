Kand Commerzbank has been reporting on it for a long time. When the bank advisor calls to reallocate the money or agree on a custody fee, the excuse “I don’t have that much money” often doesn’t help. In these discussions it was already mentioned that the limit for negative interest rates would soon be lowered from 100,000 to 50,000 euros. Now it is official: From August 1, new Commerzbank customers and those who came to the bank after July 1, 2020 will have to pay negative interest starting at 50,000 euros. A spokesman has confirmed that. Even with existing customers, this limit should be decisive for who to address. However, there is apparently room for negotiation for this.

Not an isolated case: according to the Internet portal Verivox, 15 banks have reduced their allowance to 50,000 euros or less or published corresponding regulations in the past few weeks alone. The online subsidiary of Frankfurter Sparkasse, directly in 1822, has also been taking negative interest from 50,000 euros since February. There, however, the tax exemption applies to each account.

Unusual can be heard from the Targobank. This now also requires a custody fee from new customers, with allowances of 50,000 euros for the current account and 50,000 euros for all other accounts. The remarkable thing about it: According to a spokesman, the bank has based the fee on the cost of a safe deposit box – it apparently sees the storage of cash there as a crucial alternative solution for customers. Depending on the amount of the deposit, 10 to 50 euros per month should be due.

Deutsche Bank remains at 100,000 euros for the time being

Deutsche Bank and ING, which, like Commerzbank, are among the big players in the deposit business, assured that they would stick to the 100,000 euro exemption for the time being. The Skatbank, however, which was one of the pioneers of negative interest rates, shows where the journey could go: it has already reached an allowance of 25,000 euros. And a legal dispute is pending before the Frankfurt District Court between the financial supervisory authority Bafin and a bank that wants existing customers to have negative interest rates of 250 euros. Overall, the Internet consumer portal Biallo comes to around 370 banks and savings banks, which also charge negative interest in private customer business, with corporate customers there are 420 institutes.

In the initial phase, the consumer advice centers had quite successfully sued against negative interest regulations. In the meantime, however, the banks have apparently become more sophisticated and offer fewer legal targets. Niels Nauhauser from the Baden-Württemberg consumer center said that the lowering of the tax exemptions at large banks such as Commerzbank is now increasing the number of those affected significantly, so further legal steps will be examined. He has four cases investigated, others from the Federation of German Consumer Organizations. The consumer center Saxony is also conducting a procedure with which the consumer protectionists want to exclude negative interest on the current account in the event that a fee for the account management is already being demanded there. In any case, banks should not be allowed to collect payments twice.

Termination for those unwilling to pay

Meanwhile, the Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf plans to hand over eight accounts to the legal department next week. The account holders had not responded to letters introducing custody fees, so the bank had terminated the accounts. The money is to be handed over to the local court. Sparda Bank West may want to proceed in a similar way. Commerzbank, on the other hand, is still squirming: A termination is “not automatic” if an existing customer does not agree to the custody fee, said a spokesman. But it is also not the case that such sanctions are absolutely ruled out. That depends on the individual case – including whether it is a good customer.