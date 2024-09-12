Unicredit’s blitz on Commerzbank, and the Berlin “wall” against Italy. Sapelli speaks: “This is the only way Germany can save itself”

Orcel’s move on Commerzbank is the trailblazer of a banking risk which has not been seen for years. Unicredit enters the second German bank with an investment of 1.5 billion euros and acquiring 9% of it (4.5% from the German government and another 4.5% on the market). Times change, but not Orcel’s moves. After almost twenty years, Piazza Gae Aulenti is once again under attack by the German giants: it was 2005 when it completed the acquisition of HypoVereinsbank (Hvb) for 19.2 billion euros.

Unicredit, which in the days preceding the blitz had informed the Meloni government of its intentions, is now waiting for the green light from the ECB for exceed the 10% thresholdwith Orcel who has already initiated the first “courtesy” contacts with the top management of Commerzbank. But Berlin is not standing by and watching. The ghost of the HVB operation, with its heavy job cuts, looms menacingly. And while the unions cross their armsStefan Wittmann, member of the supervisory board, warns bluntly: “We will do everything we can to stop the acquisition.” But what changes after Unicredit’s move? Affaritaliani.it he asked the economist and university professor Giulio Sapelli.

Professor, what are Unicredit’s real aims on Commerzbank and how is the Italian credit sector changing?

This means that Orcel chooses to tackle a complex market like the German onedespite the past difficulties with Hvb, which had caused many problems, including the disposal of significant assets. Let’s think, for example, of the production of very high-level financial products that they owned. Orcel embarks on this courageous adventure because Germany is always needed and the idea of ​​a large European bank remains current. I therefore hope that Orcel has an ambitious and well-defined plan.

How does this move fit into the economic situation in Germany? And why are German unions blocking any potential takeover?

Germany is wrong to get in the way of having a management team that has brought back old German ills. Instead, the acquisition could represent a great opportunity, especially in relations with Eastern countries, where Unicredit has accumulated great experience, as demonstrated by Poland. Germans are deeply mistaken in opposing it: Germany will be saved only by integrating with other countries, not by opposing it.

Does Orcel’s blitz on the German bank fulfill one of Mario Draghi’s goals of overcoming “strong national inclination” and creating a common European front?

This is a common sense operation. Capitalist centralization must continue, but this was already clear beyond what Draghi wrote, who did nothing but interpret the existing dynamics. NIt’s certainly not the Demiurgebut an interpreter.

Like Mps, Commerzabank is also a pawn in the hands of the government. Does Unicredit’s move reopen the M&A dance?

UniCredit is called that outside the Siena dossier, but I don’t think that this operation will move anything. I think that the only salvation for Mps is to become a cooperative bank, changing the current owner. This, in my opinion, is the only alternative for Mps, I am not in favor of acquisitions.

How does this acquisition fit in with today’s rate cut?

It fits into a favourable context: It’s a sensible move if the cost of money goes down. I believe that this acquisition should be supported by a lowering of rates and certainly not by an increase.