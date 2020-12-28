Commerzbank has agreed on job cuts with the works council. The cost of cutting 2,300 jobs by 2024 will total 610 million euros, as Commerzbank announced on Monday. The money house will post corresponding provisions in the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2020. The bank should therefore report a significant loss for the current year.

Commerzbank announced job cuts as part of its Strategy 5.0 in autumn 2019. However, the plans did not go far enough for investors. For months, the group has therefore been working on additional savings plans, which are likely to lose thousands of additional jobs.

rtr