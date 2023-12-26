Commercials arrive on Amazon Prime Video | Atomix

After streaming services enjoyed a substantial increase in subscribers and revenue during the pandemic, these companies have begun to suffer declines throughout this year. Thus, companies like Netflix have chosen to offer a cheaper subscription option, but with ads. Now today it has been revealed that amazon has joined this trend, but in a way that has provoked the anger of its users.

Through their official accounts, it has been revealed that the ads will be implemented on Amazon Prime Video. However, this will not be through a new subscription. Instead, commercials will be part of the normal subscription, the one that costs $9.99 dollars per month. If you want to avoid constant interruptions, you will have to pay $2.99. This is what the company commented:

“Today we are writing to you about an upcoming change to your Prime Video experience. Starting January 29, Prime Video movies and series will include limited ads. This will allow us to continue investing in engaging content and continue to grow that investment over a long period of time. “Our goal is to have significantly fewer ads than cable TV and other streaming TV providers.”

Amazon Prime Video will include limited ads starting January 29th. A new ad-free option available for an additional $2.99 ​​per month pic.twitter.com/kgaiudYe8l — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 26, 2023

For now, ads will only be part of the service in the United States, although it is very likely that this will reach more and more regions as time goes by. All those who do not have problems with advertisements will not have to do anything about it, since starting January 29 they will begin to appear in the series and movies they watch on Amazon Prime Video. However, those who are willing to pay the extra to not see commercials will have to increase their subscription level manually.

It is important to mention that Amazon Prime Video already has ads, just not in the way one is used to. At the beginning of each series or movie, a small commercial that we can immediately skip appears on the screen. Now, this will be available at all times. Unlike companies like Netflix and HBO Max, which posted losses at the beginning of the year, Amazon Prime Video did not have such a strong decline to justify this price increase. We can only wait and see how users will react to this change.

Remember, The commercials, as well as the increase of $2.99 ​​dollars for those who do not wish to see ads, will come into effect on December 29, 2023, but only in the United States. On related topics, Amazon presents direct competition to Chat GPT. Likewise, sue Amazon for the series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor's Note:

It is ridiculous that Amazon, one of the largest companies in the world, has to include commercials and ask for more money to not see them. In any case, they would have followed the model of other platforms, and offered a lower subscription, but with ads. They did it the other way around.

Via: amazon