Stellantis aims high in the commercial vehicle segment. The target? Sell ​​2 million in 2027. This was announced by Jean-Philippe Learnato, who in addition to being CEO of Alfa Romeo is also global manager of the Italian-French group’s commercial vehicles, speaking of “Champions League worldwide“ between Stellantis, Ford and Toyota.

Ford in the crosshairs

“We want to be number one in commercial vehicles. And to be number one we have to beat Ford, from which we are separated by around 300,000 vehicles – the words of Giocato reported by Ansa – Investments? I would be doing the competition a favor if I announced how much they will amount to. It will be a significant, important figure.” His statements were echoed by those of Xavier Peugeot, who is the vice president of the commercial vehicle unit at Stellantis, who commented: “We aim to be absolute leaders in 2027, three years earlier compared to the provisions of the Dare Forward plan”.

Objectives and revenues

Numbers in hand, throughout last year Stellantis marketed 1.6 million vans and pick-ups: in 2023, up to this point, sales amount to 1.1 million units, 5% more the same period last year. In economic and financial terms, the group’s objective is to double revenues from commercial vehicles at the end of the decade compared to 2021. The Atessa plant will be fundamental, about which Learnato explained: “It is a point of reference for us. The experience you have counts a lot, you cannot improvise the production of this type of vehicle. Atessa has a 40-year history, it is Stellantis before Stellantis. It is the example of Italianness in terms of commercial vehicles, they know how to move in terms of competitiveness”.

New range coming soon

All eyes now on October 23rd, when Stellantis will present its complete range of new connected vans. “The renewal of the entire Stellantis van range, based on second generation electric offerings, and the electrification of four pickups starting from 2024, are the core of the Pro One project which is based on a 360-degree customer-centric approach and on the ambition to strengthen our international leadership in the commercial vehicle sector”concluded Peugeot.