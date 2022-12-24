A 2022 that is anything but flowery for the commercial vehicle segment in Italy is about to end. Those who hoped for a recovery in the last months of the year will be disappointed: in November the sales of new commercial vehicles in our country fell by 18.1% compared to the same month last year, and a decrease in registrations is also expected in December. If we look at the cumulative from January to today, with 146,709 registrations on decline it was 12.9%, while after December the decline in demand for the entire year should resize, still remaining around 12.7%.

As for the market structure, from the analysis of engines it can be seen that in the first ten months of the year diesel fell to a 76% share, while petrol continued to grow reaching a share of 5.6%. LPG also performed well, growing to a 3% share, while methane reduced its representation to 1.3%. A look at the electrified segment: hybrid vehicles continued to gain ground reaching 11.2% of the share, while electric vehicles rose to 2.4% of the preferences. What to expect from 2023? UNRAE has no doubts: the first part of the year should confirm a further decline in the market, which should then return to growth in the following months, leading to an estimate of around 170,000 vehicles for the whole of 2023, just 5.3% more on 2022.

“We have addressed our proposals to the Government, which first of all provide for the extension of the incentive also to power supplies other than electricityincluding diesel, against scrapping and with decreasing amounts according to fuel supply and mass – said the President of UNRAE, Michele Crisci – It is also urgent to prepare an infrastructural network for electricity recharges, also through a 50% tax credit, from 2023 to 2025, for private investments in fast recharges of more than 70 kW. In this context, a precise and punctual is also necessary schedule to establish both mandatory objectives of the number of public recharging points, in low and high power, for each geographical area and type of road, and the creation of recharging infrastructures on the motorway network, in line with the European Afir legislation”.