If the Jeep brand contributed to the success of the Stellantis group in the plug-in hybrid segment in May, thanks to its 4xe technology, it was the Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel and Peugeot brands that did not fear rivals in the vehicle segment. light commercial vehicles in the same month of the year. The numbers speak for themselves: 43.1% share in May for the four brands as a whole, a real domain in Italy.

Record share

“A result that confirms the validity of the Group’s strategy in this crucial sector where Italy has solid foundations and great development potential“says Stellantis enthusiastically, thanks to an offer in this segment that has conquered almost one Italian out of two of those who have purchased a new light commercial vehicle.

The full electric segment

And if the group’s share in the segment is already very high in itself, that relating to the segment alone is even better fully electric: Stellantis itself speaks of one “leadership strengthened in May in the full electric vehicle sector”where in fact the Italian-French group came close to 60% of the share, and stopped to be precise at 59.4% of the share.

Opel and Citroen at the top

A look also at the individual brands, analyzed in terms of their general market trend and not limited to full electric: the performance of Opelat a 4.5% share, and of Citroënto 6.7%, up respectively by 0.4% and 0.6% compared to the market share conquered in the van segment in May last year.