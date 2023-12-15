November to be framed for the commercial vehicle segment in Italy. The data reported by Unrae in fact paint a very satisfactory picture for the sector, also in relation to the whole of 2023: with 19,150 registrations compared to the 12,623 units in the same month last year, growth in November was 51.7%, i.e. the highest of the whole year. Not only that: the first eleven months of 2023 closed with a +21.9%, with 178,806 units marketed compared to the 146,696 in the January-November 2022 period.

Diesel dominant

As for the composition of the market, the most interesting data comes from the data front engines: if we look at the first eleven months of this year, in fact, compared to the same period in 2022 the diesel recovered over 4 points of share, rising to 80.3% of the total, while LPG proved to be stable in share at 3.0%, while BEV vehicles increased to 3.3% and hybrids plug-ins at 0.6%. The petrol engine fell to 4.3% share, as did hybrid vehicles to 8.4% and methane to 0.2% share.

Two-faced future

What to expect from the future? If we stop at 2023, UNRAE estimates one for the entire year growth of 24.4% with a total of 200,000 commercial vehicles registered, over 39,000 more than last year, for a light goods transport market which would therefore finally return above 6% of the result of 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic took over . Further expanding the horizons and looking to 2024, however, the same association announces one two-sided scenario: on the one hand “the sector should feel the impacts of the slowdown in the economic cycle, which will particularly affect investments, which are expected to decline”on the other “it will be positively influenced by tenders for the renewal of large fleets and by a certain availability of outstanding contracts, for which a growth of 2.6% is assumed for 2024 with 205,000 vehicles registered”.

Crisci's comment

“The energy transition has also run aground in the commercial vehicle sector, and the very cold reception of the incentives demonstrates that the related scheme Not working and requires an appropriate review, as we have been asking for some time – stated the President of Unrae Michele Crisci – Our three proposals in this regard they provide for: the elimination of the scrapping obligation for electric vehicles; the extension to power supplies other than electric, including diesel, in exchange for scrapping, with decreasing amounts depending on the power supply and mass; and the extension to rental companies, a channel that can help accelerate the energy transition”.