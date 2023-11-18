The Italian food market commercial vehicles it doesn’t seem to know any crisis. Sales of new vehicles also increased in October: there is talk of a growth of 42.5%, which led to registrations increasing to 19,520 compared to 13,702 in October last year. An increase in deliveries that contributed to a growth of 19.1% of the segment in the January-October period, with 159,692 units sold compared to 134,074 in the same period of 2022.

Diesel on the rise

Remaining on the cumulative figure from the beginning of the year to today and comparing it to the same period last year, it can be seen that diesel has recorded a strong acceleration, recovering 4 share points and placing itself at 80% of the total. LPG also grew, rising to 3.1%, BEV vehicles to 3.4% and plug-ins to 0.6%. Petrol engines are decreasingwhich fell to 4.2% share, as did hybrid vehicles at 8.5% and methane at 0.2% share.

The commercial vehicle market

“While waiting for the definitive text of the Euro 7 Regulation to be approved at European level, we reiterate the need for a plan of the Italian Government for the green transition, which indicates a clear and timely strategy – commented the President of Unrae, Michele Crisci – First of all, you need the review of the incentive scheme invoked by Unrae for a long time now.”

The Unrae analysis

“The review of incentives must be based on some essential points. As regards in particular electric light commercial vehicles, the elimination of the scrapping obligation and, above all, the inclusion of rental companies, which, having a double share of electric vehicles compared to other channels, can contribute to accelerating the energy transition also generating a young used electric – concluded Crisci – At the same time, it is necessary to guarantee the maximum diffusion of private charging infrastructuresproviding a 50% tax credit for investments in power infrastructure over 70 kW, from 2023 to 2025.”