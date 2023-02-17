After 11 months of steady decline in registrations, the market for commercial vehicles opens 2023 with a trend reversal and records in January – as UNRAE estimates show – a growth of 9.3%, with 13,264 registrations against 12,139 in January 2022. The market downturn during almost all of 2022 has led to The aging process of our fleet in circulation: at the end of 2022, according to the latest data, of the 4,227,000 vehicles, 41.4% were made up of pre-Euro 4 vehicles, with an average age of the total fleet of 14 years.

There market structure of the whole of 2022, compared with the same period of 2021, shows a sharp drop in volumes registered by private individuals (-22.9%), which stop at 18.8% of the share (-2.4 points), and in cars – registrations that drop to 5.0% share. Companies also declined by double digits, stopping at 42.7% of the share (-0.6 points), short-term rental with the loss of 1/4 of the registered volumes, stops at 4.6% of representation. Long-term leasing remains stable in terms of volume, with a share that rises to 28.9% of the total (+3.9 points). From the analysis of the engines, for the whole of 2022 diesel drops to 76.5% share, dropping 6.6 points, petrol continues to grow, reaching a share of 5.4% (+2.2 pp), LPG rises to 3% share, methane reduces its representation to 1.2%. Hybrid vehicles close the year with excellent growth, with a 10.9% share (+4.2 pp), confirming their second position among preferences, plug-ins represent 0.4% of the total and electric they rise to 2.7% of the total.

“With the current trend of registrations, for the complete replacement of the circulating fleet they would be necessary over 26 years old – commented the President of UNRAE Michele Crisci – Considering that pure electric commercial vehicles are today just 2.7% of the market for the development of urban mobility of goods with zero or very low emissions, it is necessary to focus on extending the incentives also to fuels other than electric, including diesel, against scrapping, with decreasing amounts according to supply and mass. We reiterate the urgency of accelerating the development of charging infrastructure networkgranting a 50% tax credit from 2023 to 2025 for private investments in fast charging of over 70 kW”.