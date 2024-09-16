The commercial vehicle industry, especially in Europe, is facing turbulent years ahead. This is less about the cyclical ups and downs of the truck economy, which the industry is used to, but rather about the transformation of drive technology towards electric or hydrogen drives. The targets for reducing CO 2 The EU set a target of 100% of its emissions at the beginning of this year. However, the infrastructure for alternative drives is still lacking. In Germany, for example, subsidies for the additional costs of battery or hydrogen drives have been cut without replacement since last year. The deadlines are getting closer without anyone knowing whether and how the EU targets can be achieved.