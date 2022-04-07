In the next round of incentives for the purchase of new vehicles, the commercial vehicles. For this particular category, reduced fractions of the total amount of eco-bonuses will be dedicated, which in fact will go above all to private cars.

There will be a total of 45 million euros in three years, those destined for electric commercial vehicles: 10 million in 2022, 15 in 2023 and 20 in 2024. The contribution will be assigned only in the presence of a vehicle to be scrapped in a class lower than Euro 4, i.e. Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3.

All this will be given in favor of small and medium-sized enterprises, including legal persons, carrying out the transport of goods on their own behalf or on behalf of third parties, with a contribution to the purchase of commercial vehicles of category N1 and N2. electric power supply only. It will be modulated according to the category: 4 thousand euros for N1 vehicles up to 1.5 tons, 6 thousand for N1 vehicles over 1.5 tons and up to 3.49 tons, 12 thousand for N2 from 3.5 to 7 tons, 14 thousand for N2 vehicles from 7 to 12 tons.

With this round of incentives we will not come close to the 180 million euros requested by Pillowcase. However, it initially seemed that commercial vehicles would not even be included in the talk. Therefore, their entry, with these figures, could be considered in the context of a “rather than nothing”, especially considering that the whole discourse of incentives is relative, this time, to electric vehicles. The objective of renewing the very old vehicle fleet will therefore pass from this three-year period.

“The new Ecobonus envisaged by the Energy decree cannot ignore the strategic centrality of light and medium commercial vehicles that operate in Italian cities and metropolitan areas and which for more than half belong to a category of less than Euro 5»Said the vice president of Federauto with responsibility for« Truck & Van », Massimo Artusi, about the DPCM in preparation. “Supporting the retail distribution logistics chain is essential especially in this phase of great expansion of e-commerce activities. 180-200 million euros would be enough for the next three years to support merchants on their own account and third-party companies and allow them to renew their vehicle fleet, giving continuity to the positive effect produced for light commercial vehicles by the Ecobonus launched by the Government in 2021, which allowed the start of a process of technological (and therefore environmental and road safety) modernization of the fleets that it would be a mistake to interrupt“.