Today is the day. After more than three decades of neighborhood demands, this Wednesday commercial expeditions will begin to circulate through the tunnel of the first phase of the burial of the railway lines in Murcia, which removes the tracks from the surface between Senda de los Garres and the station of the Carmen. The first passengers to release this infrastructure will be the passengers of the Cercanías that covers the route between the capital of the Region and Alicante and that will depart at 5.50 am.

In order to have everything ready for this milestone, Adif carried out the first circulation tests through the underground tunnel yesterday. The historic moment of the first train entering the new underground route has been seen through images broadcast exclusively by 7TV Región de Murcia that document the route from inside the cabin.

These preparation tasks have kept the service cut off since last Sunday to facilitate the completion of the works. On Monday, the surface tracks were removed, as well as the ballast that supports the platform. Until the tunnel begins to operate, Renfe has arranged a bus transfer service for travelers. Once circulation is restored through the new underground route, the trains will park on the surface in a provisional area of ​​tracks set up in the southern part of the Carmen station and passengers will access through the new footbridge.

Members of the Platform will board a convoy and go to the level crossing to celebrate this “historic event”



The residents and members of the Pro-Burial Platform will not miss the opportunity today to celebrate this event in a special way. To do this, they will leave tomorrow by bus at 2:50 pm in the direction of Cartagena. “There we will get on the train at 4:13 pm and we will arrive in El Carmen after 5:00 pm, after passing through the tunnel.” Finally, they will walk from the station to the Santiago el Mayor level crossing, whose footbridge will be removed in the coming months.

Thus, the epicenter of neighborhood mobilizations during all these years will serve today as a place of celebration “as far as possible.” However, the founder and spokesperson of the Platform, Joaquín Contreras, has already proclaimed to LA VERDAD that the collective’s struggle will not end until the burial concludes its second phase and reaches Barriomar.