And more than 33 years later the light was made at the end of the tunnel … but the lampposts and just after it was turned off four minutes before. Because this is the time that the train Commuter Murcia-Alicante, first thing in the morning, he used to cover the 1,113 meters of the first phase of the burial, which premiered this Wednesday commercially.

Passengers had to cross for the first time the gangway installed in the Carmen station in Murcia to access the provisional platforms on the surface where convoys traveling through the new infrastructure will stop for the time being. Barely six passengers were waiting, still late at night, to get on this first train, which resumed its circulation after four days in which the journey was made by road for the final tests in the tunnel.

“I thought I was not going to see this moment, after 40 years of service, but this has started to take a run and suddenly you see that events run over you”, confesses Antonio Vivo, who had the honor of being the first driver to cross the underground section. He had been operating in Murcia for fourteen years to end up retiring in 2021, just after this historic event.

Francisco Consuelo, better known as Paco ‘el Carnicero’, an illustrious member of the Pro-Burial Platform. «I woke up, I got up and my wife said to me: ‘Where are you going? Don’t you have anything else to do? ‘”He says humorously. The members of the Platform plan to celebrate this milestone on Wednesday afternoon, crossing the underground section aboard a convoy, but Paco could not wait, and has taken a round trip ticket to Beniel.

Next to him, and just before posing for the LA VERDAD photographer, Lola Robles and Fernando Pascual, a retired couple who planned to take the AVE to Madrid at 8.40 am in Alicante, got on the train. This Wednesday they had a medical appointment and they did not want to rush their time waiting for the next convoy. They think that the delay of this initial expedition from Murcia gives them the reason, since it left with almost a quarter of an hour late, waiting for the notice of ‘clear road’ from Beniel. Live failures. “The temporary platforms and the walkway have been great,” says Lola, happy that “the neighbors have finally gotten away with it.” «Now it is time to remodel the station, which we have the same as in the times of Alfonso XIII; Another thing is if the AVE through Alicante is going to be useful to Murcia, telling how well the Alvia through Albacete works ”, ditch.

A few wagons behind, the expedition is completed by Chups, a Nigerian immigrant who goes to work at a nursery in Elche; León, an employee of Pollos Pujante in Beniel; and Francisco, who, although he now lives with his sister in Murcia, has his life in Orihuela. It is a short passage, but in accordance with the early departure time and with limited mobility due to the pandemic situation.

Around 7 in the morning, the first Cercanías from Alicante made its stop in Beniel. It was time to prepare to cross the tunnel, for the first time in the opposite direction. At that time the sunlight was already breaking out and the entrance and exit to the bowels of the earth was clearer for travelers. “How long it is!” Maria pointed out in surprise, tempted to take a photo as she passed through the infrastructure. “You will not see much and the camera on my cell phone is very bad,” he concludes. Once the Carmen station was reached, the dozens of passengers -many of them students- began to line the stairs of the mammoth walkway, which quickly filled and emptied, with the station abandoned. “This looks like an airport,” you hear yourself say. The railway in Murcia definitively started a new stage this Wednesday: the people from above, the train from below.