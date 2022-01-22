The GGDs receive help from commercial test providers to meet the enormous demand for corona tests. GGD GHOR Nederland will definitively collaborate with the Open Netherlands Foundation (SON), the umbrella organization confirms. In regions where the GGD is too busy, people can alternatively turn to a commercial tester.
#Commercial #test #providers #rescue #overburdened #GGDs
Omicron infections expected to fall from late February, says Fauci
| Photo: EFEThe United States government's top epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci, showed optimism this Sunday (23) about the possibility of the...
Leave a Reply