Aden (Union)

Three projectiles hit a commercial vessel 77 nautical miles off the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, causing a fire on board and the loss of its engine, the UK Maritime Security Agency (UKMTO) reported yesterday.

The agency quoted the ship’s captain as saying, “The ship was hit by two unidentified shells before being hit by a third shell,” noting that “the ship is restricted in movement and there are no reports of any injuries.”

The agency, which is run by the British Royal Marines, said the captain had earlier reported that “two small boats approached the ship. The first boat had three to five people on board, while the second had about 10 people on board.”