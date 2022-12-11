Propaganda uses Christmas elements and the Pope’s image to encourage the population to cheer for the World Cup team

The AFA (Argentine Football Association) released a commercial encouraging Argentines to support the country’s football team in the World Cup. The advertisement was released last Thursday (Dec. 8, 2022) on the AFA profile on twitter🇧🇷

The publication was made on the eve of the Argentine national team’s game against the Netherlands team in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The team advanced to the semifinals after winning the game on penalties and will compete for a spot in the World Cup final against Croatia next Tuesday (13.Dec.2022).

The video mixes the history of Argentine football and Christmas elements to invite the population to cheer for the Argentine team. In addition to the image of the main Argentine playmaker, Lionel Messi, the piece features the image of former player Diego Maradona, who died in November 2020, and Pope Francis, 1st Argentine at the top of the hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

Watch (2min9s):

The last title of the Argentine national team in World Cups was in 1986 and the last time the team advanced to the semifinals of the World Cup was in 2014, at the time it beat the Netherlands national team on penalties and qualified for the final of the competition based in Brazil . The team lost 1-0 in overtime to the German team and took 2nd place.