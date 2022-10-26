Commercial director Sobchak and editor-in-chief Tatler accused of extortion from the head of Rostec

The director of Ksenia Sobchak, Kirill Sukhanov, and the editor-in-chief of Tatler, Arian Romanovsky, are accused of extorting 11 million rubles from the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov. Details of the case on Wednesday, October 26 TASS.

As follows from the case file, money was extorted from the director of Rostec for deleting posts in one of the Telegram channels. On October 26, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow received a petition from the investigation to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention for commercial director of TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak Kirill Sukhanov and former editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine Arian Romanovsky, who are accused of extortion.

The material received contains a request for the arrest of the defendants in the case until December 24. The detention of Sukhanov and Romanovsky as part of a criminal case became known on October 25.